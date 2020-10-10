'Violence against women is yet another pandemic'

Referring to a survey of SUJON, Badiul Alam Majumdar said that they had recently interviewed 135 working women. He said that 100 per cent of them had been victims of sexual harassment in one way or the other. He said, this situation prevails due to the lack of justice. Added to that was political patronage. Some dismiss this, saying that rape happens all over the world. Such an attitude simply encourages these monsters in human guise.

Secretary of National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, Nasima Akhter, said that during this pandemic, men and women should have joined hands to face the crisis. Instead, violence against women and children has increased by 65 per cent from March this year.

Joining in the human chain were National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, Bikoshito Nari, Youth Ending Hunger, Good Neighbours Bangladesh, Action for Social Development (ASD) and Apon Foundation.