World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said intensified global steps were needed to stop war in Ukraine as it continued to cause common peoples miseries across the world, as she gave an exclusive interview to the CNN TV.

“I feel that the world should come forward to stop the war as the common people are suffering," she said while the US-based Cable News Network (CNN) broadcast her interview’s first episode this morning.

Asked for comments on Bangladesh stance on the war, Sheikh Hasina said "we believe in a peaceful solution”.