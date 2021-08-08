'Volunteers choose party-men over others'

Jannat Academy High School has been made the centre for vaccination for people of ward no. 5 of Dhaka North City Corporation. Hundreds of people were seen waiting in queue there. Those who could submit their NID cards by 11:15am could get the vaccine.
Around 11:45am, several hundred people were waiting for vaccines there. At that time, an announcement was made that there were no more supply of vaccines there. Vaccines will be given on Monday again.
Surjer Hasi clinic has been given the responsibility to vaccinate people. Six health workers of the centre administered vaccines there. Nazmunnahar, one of the health workers, told Prothom Alo that more vaccines were required at the centre.
She further said they could administer vaccines for four hours (from 10:00am to 2:00pm) on the first day of mass vaccination drive. The number of people came to the centre today higher than yesterday.
It was seen that no facility was there for keeping people under observation for a few hours after vaccination. People left the centre immediately after taking the jabs.
A certain Abdus Salam said that he could not get the vaccine even after waiting in queue from 8:30am. “Those who have been engaged as volunteers are choosing their party-men over others and created opportunities for their vaccination,” he alleged.
Mosammat Mumtaz, a woman over 50 years of age, said she went to two centres but could not get vaccine.
Ward councilor Abdur Rauf is in-charge of supervising the centre. He said the supply of vaccine is too small than the amount required. He said he would talk to DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam for increasing the number of vaccines.
Twice the people than number of vaccines at Dhanmondi centre
A vaccination centre is opened near Dingi Restaurant at Dhanmondi 8/A. Vaccination on Sunday began late at the centre because of chaos.
There was confusion among people as to who would get the vaccines from this centre. There were some 350 does of vaccines at the centre. But people waiting outside were just the double.
It started raining. People were still waiting in queue.
A volunteer at the centre said the number of people was higher than yesterday. Those who are not vaccinated today will come tomorrow.
BRAC has been helping the vaccination programme at the centre. Fahmina Jannat from Basabo heard that only dwellers from ward no. 15 will get vaccine at the centre. Chaotic situation arose over this situation. Vaccination began after around 40 minutes. Four queues were set up two each for male and female.
Fahmina and her husband were waiting in a queue from 7:00am. She got the jab around 10:00am but her husband was waiting until filing of this report at 12:00pm.
Most of the people came to take the jab at the centre said it should have been mentioned in front of the centre about people who would get vaccine at the centre.
Health workers at the centre said they were forbidden to talk to journalists.
Information of people who registered before are being written at a booth while those who came to the centre with NID only are being vaccinated after completing registration at a separate booth. This was taking time, the volunteers said.
There was no separate queue for the elderly people but the volunteers were giving priority to them. No health guidelines were also being maintained at the centre. Many people expressed their grievances for providing different information at different times.
People said they are being told that there are enough vaccines but they are not getting any SMS even after 10/15 days of registration mentioning date of vaccination.