'Volunteers choose party-men over others'

A volunteer at the centre said the number of people was higher than yesterday. Those who are not vaccinated today will come tomorrow.

BRAC has been helping the vaccination programme at the centre. Fahmina Jannat from Basabo heard that only dwellers from ward no. 15 will get vaccine at the centre. Chaotic situation arose over this situation. Vaccination began after around 40 minutes. Four queues were set up two each for male and female.

Fahmina and her husband were waiting in a queue from 7:00am. She got the jab around 10:00am but her husband was waiting until filing of this report at 12:00pm.

Most of the people came to take the jab at the centre said it should have been mentioned in front of the centre about people who would get vaccine at the centre.

Health workers at the centre said they were forbidden to talk to journalists.