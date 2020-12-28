Voting underway in first phase municipality elections

UNB Panchagarh correspondent reports: Voters were seen standing in long queues to cast their votes using Electronic voting machines (EVM) for the first time in the municipality.



The number of female voters is higher than the male ones. Voting is going on in 15 polling booths.



A scuffle took place between the supporters of Awami League and BNP candidates on Panchagarh Government Girls' School premises. Police charge baton to bring the situation under control.



However, presiding officer of Panchagarh Government Girls' School center Rubel Hossain said voting is going on in a peaceful manner inside the polling station.



