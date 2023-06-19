Two more dengue patients die, 323 new hospitalised

Of the new patients, 260 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.

A total of 1158 patients, including 914 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 5, 231 dengue cases, 4,037 recoveries this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 -- the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.