Bangladeshis stranded in Sudan to be brought back through Jeddah

Bangladeshis stranded in conflict-ravaged Sudan would be evacuated to Saudi Arabia by ship. Later they would be transported to Bangladesh by Biman flights from Jeddah.
Foreign ministry’s spokesperson Seheli Sabrin disclosed the development through a statement sent to the media on Saturday.
Sudanese army and paramilitary forces have been engaged in fierce clashes for around two weeks. Amid the development, 700 Bangladeshis have expressed willingness to return to the country. Around 1500 Bangladeshis are living in the African country.
Seheli Sabrin said the two sides reportedly clashed in different places of Sudan amid the ongoing ceasefire. The Bangladeshis would be transported to Port Sudan from Khartoum and then to Jeddah. Arrangements are being made to bring them to Dhaka by several flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
Tareque Ahmed, acting Bangladesh high commissioner in Sudan, has already arranged 9 buses to transport Bangladeshis from Khartoum and adjacent cities to Port Sudan. A team from the Bangladesh consulate general office in Jeddah will reach Khartoum to assist the Bangladesh high commission there.
Tareque Ahmed said the Saudi government has assured a ship of Royal Saudi Naval Forces free of cost for transporting Bangladeshis from Port Sudan to Jeddah. All Bangladeshis are expected to be brought to Port Sudan within 2 May. Acting high commissioner in Sudan has already reached Port Sudan to facilitate the evacuation process.
Bangladeshis are expected to reach Jeddah by 3 or 4 May. Arrangements for food, drink, medicine and temporary accommodation for the Bangladeshi nationals brought to Saudi have been prepared in two Bangladeshi schools in Jeddah. Arrangements are also being made at Port Sudan keeping in mind that the Bangladeshis do not face any physical problems after around a 12-hour journey. The process to bring the Bangladeshi nationals to Dhaka would start the day they would reach Jeddah.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the eve of her Japan visit asked the authorities concerned to take up the matter with utmost importance. Although the office and residence of acting high commissioner were attacked, he is holding office from some other location.