Bangladeshis stranded in Sudan to be brought back through Jeddah

Bangladeshis stranded in conflict-ravaged Sudan would be evacuated to Saudi Arabia by ship. Later they would be transported to Bangladesh by Biman flights from Jeddah.

Foreign ministry’s spokesperson Seheli Sabrin disclosed the development through a statement sent to the media on Saturday.

Sudanese army and paramilitary forces have been engaged in fierce clashes for around two weeks. Amid the development, 700 Bangladeshis have expressed willingness to return to the country. Around 1500 Bangladeshis are living in the African country.