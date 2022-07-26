Worst crimes being committed in banking sector: HC

“The worst crimes are being committed in the banking sector which is crippling the country. How will the country move forward if this situation prevails?” the court opined.
Four bank officials appeared before the court seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed over corruption in the bank.
The HC said to the accused, “You would have been sent to the jail, but the scope of surrender is being given since the amount of money is low.”
Lawyer Fawzia Aktar represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the court.
Later, she told Prothom Alo that the HC ordered them to surrender before a lower court rejecting their pleas for anticipatory bail.