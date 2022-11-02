Dengue claims 4 more lives in 24 hrs

With four more deaths from dengue confirmed in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, the official death toll from the disease rose to 152 in 2022 – the second-highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019, reports UNB.

Of all the patients who died in the last 24 hours, three were from Dhaka division, and another was from Chattogram. The latest numbers took Dhaka division and Chattogram's death toll to 94 and 40, respectively.