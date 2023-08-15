Indian HC in Dhaka celebrates India's 77th Independence Day

The High Commission of India in Dhaka observed the 77th Independence Day of India on Tuesday, with an event at the Chancery premises.
The celebration marked India's 76th year of independence and was held with great fervor as part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.
High Commissioner Shri Pranay Verma led the event by unfurling the national flag. He also shared excerpts from the address to the nation by the president of India.
A group of Indian community members, led by IGCC (Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre) teachers, came together to perform the national anthem and render patriotic songs.
The Indian community members in Dhaka gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion.