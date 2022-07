Two Bangladesh nationals were injured after being shot at allegedly by members of the Indian Khashi community in Majhergaon border area of Sylhet's Companiganj upazila on Thursday, repots news agency UNB.

The shooting occurred around noon near the 8th sub-pillar area of pillar no. 1255, said Lieutenant Colonel Saiful Islam Chowdhury, commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Camp 48.