Dengue: Delay in hospitalisation increases death risk

Delay in hospitalisation of dengue patients significantly increases the risk of death. A review conducted by the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) analysed data from 50 dengue-related deaths this year.

The study revealed that approximately 80 per cent of the deceased individuals died within one to three days of being admitted to hospital. The analysis highlighted that a significant number of the deceased were of the working population. The analysis also revealed a higher mortality rate among women affected by dengue.

Dengue is more common outside Dhaka. On Sunday, the health emergency operation centre and control room of the health directorate revealed the data of patients admitted to hospitals across the country, highlighting 224 people being newly admitted in Dhaka while 285 new patients being admitted outside Dhaka. This marks the first time that the number of dengue infections outside Dhaka has surpassed those within the city.