Dengue: Delay in hospitalisation increases death risk

Delay in hospitalisation of dengue patients significantly increases the risk of death. A review conducted by the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) analysed data from 50 dengue-related deaths this year.
The study revealed that approximately 80 per cent of the deceased individuals died within one to three days of being admitted to hospital. The analysis highlighted that a significant number of the deceased were of the working population. The analysis also revealed a higher mortality rate among women affected by dengue.
Dengue is more common outside Dhaka. On Sunday, the health emergency operation centre and control room of the health directorate revealed the data of patients admitted to hospitals across the country, highlighting 224 people being newly admitted in Dhaka while 285 new patients being admitted outside Dhaka. This marks the first time that the number of dengue infections outside Dhaka has surpassed those within the city.
The new data revealed that the dengue situation is worsening in the country. With the increase in rainfall, the number of patients infected with dengue may also increase.
Public health expert Mushtaq Hussain told Prothom Alo that dengue patients have been consistently found throughout the country this year, indicating a widespread presence of the vector Aedes mosquito. Ongoing construction activities in both small and larger cities, coupled with the rising trend of using water bottles, have contributed to conditions favourable for dengue transmission. As a result, the spread of dengue appears to be more widespread and intense than in previous years.
Delayed hospitalisation
Yesterday, the health directorate's control room reported two more deaths due to dengue, bringing the total number of dengue-related deaths this year to 52.
The CDC conducted a review of the death figures, excluding the two latest cases. The analysis revealed that 80 per cent of the patients succumbed to the disease within one to three days after being hospitalised. Among them, 14 per cent passed away within 4 to 10 days of hospitalisation, while the remaining 6 per cent died between 11 and 30 days after hospitalisation.
This data indicates that a significant number of deaths occur within 72 hours of hospital admission. Professor Nazmul Islam, the director of the CDC, highlighted to Prothom Alo that many individuals are unaware of when to undergo tests for the disease. They neglect getting tested and fail to consider tests when they have fever. Instead, they often purchase medications from unqualified medical practitioners or drugstores and so do not get better. They come to the hospital at the last stage. This is the main cause of death in 72 hours of hospitalisation.
Data not available
According to the records of the DGHS control room, 509 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country from 8:00 am on Saturday to 8:00 am Sunday. With this, the number of patients admitted this year reaches 8,757. The data did not specify the number of male and female patients. However, among the 50 dead, 31 are women and 19 are men.
The exact reason why women die more in dengue is not known. Public health specialist Mushtaq Hossain said that this requires further research.
However, many public health experts argue that women do not get the same attention as a man in the family. On the other hand, a man can go for a medical test or hospital admission alone, but less so for women. Female patients are only taken to hospital once their condition deteriorates. Their condition then becomes very risky.
People of all ages are dying from dengue. However, a review by the CDC shows that deaths are higher among those aged 19 to 50. Around 62 per cent of deaths are in this age bracket. People of 19 to 50 years of age are the highest among the working population in the country. They stay out of the house more for work. Public health experts have called for a more extensive analysis to determine whether this is the cause of higher deaths for this age group.
Several children have already died of dengue. Of the fatalities, 29 per cent of the deaths were between the ages of 1 and 18. The remaining 9 per cent are 50 years or older.
Dengue spreads across country
In the last few years, dengue only broke out in Dhaka city. So far this year, the highest number of patients had been admitted to the hospital in Dhaka city. But data provided by DGHS control room showed yesterday that number is higher outside Dhaka.
Eradicating mosquitos by the two city corporations in Dhaka is prioritised more than in other major cities or big cities of the country. And no initiatives are visible in the small towns or upazilas. That is why dengue is increasing all over the country.
The DGHS control room released information of dengue cases in 52 districts till yesterday. The 12 districts where dengue has not been detected include: Gopalganj, Chuadanga, Natore, Jaipurhat, Sirajganj, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Panchagarh, Jhalkathi, Sunamganj and Habiganj.
Dengue, typically less prevalent in hilly areas, has unfortunately spread in the Chittagong Hill Tracts this year, with reported cases in Khagrachhari, Bandarban, and Rangamati districts. Meanwhile, the highest number of dengue patients outside Dhaka has been recorded in Chattogram division, where a total of 939 patients have been admitted to hospitals across 11 districts.
Expressing his concern, Professor Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of the CDC, told Prothom Alo that dengue has spread beyond Dhaka, but the resources and facilities available in the capital to combat the dengue situation or treat affected patients are lacking in other parts of the country. This situation raises concerns about the dengue situation worsening in the coming months.
