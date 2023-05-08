Sudan conflict: 136 Bangladeshi evacuees arrive in Dhaka

A total of 136 Bangladeshi nationals, who were among those stranded in crisis-hit Sudan, arrived Dhaka via Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Monday, according to the ministry of foreign affairs, reports UNB.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Bangladeshi nationals left Jeddah around 1:00 am Monday and reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:30 am, said Seheli Sabrin, spokesperson of the foreign ministry.