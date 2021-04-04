War correspondent of Mujibnagar govt dies

Former Principal Information Officer (PIO) Harun-ar-Rashid passed away last night, while undergoing treatment at a city hospital, reports BSS.

He was 75.

He left behind two sons and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Harun-ar-Rashid was diagnosed with Covid-19. He was laid to eternal rest at Rayerbazar Intellectual Graveyard in Mirpur, according to a press release.