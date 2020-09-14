WASA MD not implementing 2011 order on Buriganga pollution: HC

Lawyer Manzill Murshid stood for the petitioner while lawyer Umme Salma for WASA and lawyer Amatul Karim represented the department of environment (DoE).

In 2011, the High Court directed the authorities concerned to evict all the illegal establishments along the Buriganga River. It also asked to take necessary steps to stop dumping all kinds of wastes into it.

But some industries were involved in dumping liquid waste through the sewerage lines of WASA.

On 4 March, the WASA MD assured the court of implementing its order after appearing before the court physically.

In 2010, Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed a writ with the High Court to bring an end to Buriganga water pollution.

The HC issued directives in 2011 to Wasa for disconnecting industrial discharge lines into the river within six months.

In 2014, DoE disconnected the electric lines of those industries which had no ETP (effluent treatment plant) and those who dump industrial wastes in the Buriganga.

Manzill Murshid said the DoE action was stayed by the Supreme Court following a petition filed by Industry Owners' Association seeking a stay. Later in 2016, the Appellate Division passed an order declaring the action by DoE legal. But Wasa did not take any step in the three years.

Later, WASA submitted a report saying that there is no sewerage line of WASA connecting the Buriganga River.