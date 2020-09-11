Washington assures Dhaka of continuing support to solve Rohingya crisis

US defence secretary Mark T Esper called prime minister Sheikh Hasina over phone today (Friday) and assured her of continuing his country’s support in bringing a peaceful solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis.

“The US defence secretary phoned prime minister Sheikh Hasina this evening and assured her of continuing US support in bringing a peaceful solution to the Rohingya problem,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The press secretary said the US defence secretary expressed his appreciation for the generosity shown by Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue and thanked prime minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard.