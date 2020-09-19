Water level in Ganges basin continues to rise

FFWC executive engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said a rising trend has been

recorded at all the six points of the Jamuna River further excepting one this

morning. The river was flowing the danger level at Sariakandi in Bogura and Kazipur in Sirajganj points during the period while flowing below the danger mark in other four points.

The water level went up by eight cm at Sariakandi, 10 cm at Kazipur and 12

cm at Sirajganj points.

The Mahananda River also increased by 11 cm and four cm at Rohanpur and at Chapainawabganj points respectively. The Little Jamuna River went up by 23 cm at Naogaon and the Atrai River receded by five cm at Mohadevpur in Naogaon while went up by 39 cm at Atrai points in the same time.

Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being

monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels

increased at 14 points and receded at two points.

The rivers were flowing below the danger level in 15 points and above the

danger level in one point this morning like the previous day.

Meanwhile, the local administrations have been continuously distributing

relief materials in the worst-affected areas since the flood began.

Around 2.18 lakh flood-affected families consisting 8.72 lakh people have,

so far, received relief materials to mitigate their livelihood related

hardships, caused by the natural disasters in different districts of Rajshahi

division.