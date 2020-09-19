Water level in Ganges basin continues to rise

Water levels in most of the rivers and tributaries in Ganges basin recorded a rising trend for the second consecutive day today in the wake of onrushing of floodwater from the upstream hilly catchment areas.
Of the 30 river points, monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels
increased at 21 points while receded at nine points, according to the Flood
Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).
However, the rivers were still flowing below the danger level at 29 points
while above the danger level at one point today like the previous day.
Local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) recorded a
falling trend at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, while it’s rising at Rajshahi,
Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria Points of the Ganges River this morning.
The water level declined by two Centimeter (cm) at Pankha, while went up
by two cm, five cm and one cm at Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria
points respectively, Mukhlesur Rahman, superintending engineer of BWDB, told BSS.
The BWDB office also recorded a rising trend at all the points of the
Padma, the Mohananda, the Korotoa and the Atrai rivers afresh.
Water level in the Korotoa further went up by 10 cm and 39 cm at Chak
Rahimpur and Bogura points respectively.
The Gur River increased by 29 cm further at Singra in Natore, while the
Atrai River by 16 cm at Baghabari in Sirajganj.
FFWC executive engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said a rising trend has been
recorded at all the six points of the Jamuna River further excepting one this
morning. The river was flowing the danger level at Sariakandi in Bogura and Kazipur in Sirajganj points during the period while flowing below the danger mark in other four points.
The water level went up by eight cm at Sariakandi, 10 cm at Kazipur and 12
cm at Sirajganj points.
The Mahananda River also increased by 11 cm and four cm at Rohanpur and at Chapainawabganj points respectively. The Little Jamuna River went up by 23 cm at Naogaon and the Atrai River receded by five cm at Mohadevpur in Naogaon while went up by 39 cm at Atrai points in the same time.
Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being
monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels
increased at 14 points and receded at two points.
The rivers were flowing below the danger level in 15 points and above the
danger level in one point this morning like the previous day.
Meanwhile, the local administrations have been continuously distributing
relief materials in the worst-affected areas since the flood began.
Around 2.18 lakh flood-affected families consisting 8.72 lakh people have,
so far, received relief materials to mitigate their livelihood related
hardships, caused by the natural disasters in different districts of Rajshahi
division.
As part of its instant humanitarian assistance to cope with the
catastrophic situation, the government has, so far, allocated 1,520.5 tonnes
of rice, Taka 39.03 lakh in cash, 16,980 packets of dry-food, Taka 21 lakh
for baby food and Taka 40 lakh for animal feed.
Moinul Islam, additional commissioner of Rajshahi division, said
distribution of the allocated relief materials among the affected families in
the division is in the final stage. Apart from this, 2,238 tonnes of rice,
TaKa 36.48 lakh, 3,620 packets of dry food, TaKa three lakh for baby food and TaKa five lakh for animal feed remain in stock for distribution.
Simultaneously, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible
measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the flood affected people amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Some 5,449 patients were reported to have suffered from various water-
related diseases and 24 people died with flood related incidents,
particularly drowning and snakebite since July 1, the sources added.