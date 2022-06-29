WB approves $1b fund to improve regional trade

The Phase 1 of the programme will help replace lengthy manual and paper-based trade processes with digitized automated solutions in Bangladesh and Nepal, said a press release on Wednesday.

The automation will enable faster border crossing times and install

electronic tracking of truck entry and exit, electronic queuing and smart

parking.

The programme will also help improve selected road corridors and upgrade key land ports and custom infrastructure, while ensuring green and climate-resilient construction. This will help the integration of landlocked Nepal and Bhutan with the gateway countries of Bangladesh and India.

"Regional trade offers enormous untapped potential for the countries of South Asia. Today, regional trade accounts for only five percent of South Asia's total trade while in East Asia it accounts for 50 percent," said Hartwig Schafer, World Bank Vice-President for South Asia.