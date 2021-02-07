WB approves $40m to help Bangladesh increase coverage of e-GP

The World Bank on Saturday approved $40 million to help Bangladesh increase the coverage of electronic government procurement (e-GP) with new features to respond to the COVID-19 challenges.

This additional financing to the Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement Project (DIMAPPP) will help expand e-GP to all public procuring entities.

With this additional financing, the World Bank's support to the project now stands at $95 million.

To respond to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and any other future emergencies, the financing will help add important features to the e-GP system, including international bidding, direct contracting, framework agreement, electronic contract management and payment, procurement data analytics, geo-tagging, and others, according to a press release from World Bank.

"Bangladesh has made systematic changes to improve the public procurement environment, including digitizing the system. During the general holiday for the COVID-19 pandemic, e-GP played a critical role in continuing development works throughout the country." said Mercy Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.