WB prediction on Bangladesh economy inconsistent: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that the World Bank is not consistent in its prediction about the economy of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

“Sometimes they make a prediction and then frequently shifts position,” he told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the multilateral donor agency’s forecast that Bangladesh’s GDP growth will be 1.6 per cent in the fiscal 2020-21 while the government set it at 7.4 per cent in the national budget.

The minister trashed the WB forecast.