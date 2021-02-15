WB to provide $14.8 m for school sector response project amid COVID-19

A grant agreement has been signed on Monday between the government of Bangladesh and International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group for an amount of 14.8 million US dollar from COVID-19 Accelerated Funding Window of Global Partnership for Education (GPE) at Economic Relations Division (ERD) in the capital, reports BSS.

“Bangladesh COVID- 19 school Sector Response” project will be jointly implemented by Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) and Secondary and Higher Education Division (SHED) of Ministry of Education (MoE), an official handout said on Monday.

Secretary of ERD Fatima Yasmin and country director of the World Bank, Dhaka office Ms Mercy Miyang Tembon signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. The project has been approved by the World Bank Board on 20 October, 2020 and by Planning Commission on 19 January, 2021.