WB to provide $ 500m to purchase Covid-19 vaccines

The government of Bangladesh (GOB) on Sunday signed a loan agreement of five hundred million US dollar with the World Bank, as additional financing for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine under the “COVID- 19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness” project being implemented by the health services division.

Secretary of economic relations division Fatima Yasmin and country director of World Bank country office Mercy Tembon signed the agreement on behalf of the government of Bangladesh and World Bank, respectively, said a press release.

The World Bank provided 100 million US dollar as loan assistance on 10 April 2020 for the “COVID-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness” project.