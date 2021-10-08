We didn't have any mishti, Biplob bhai

He wasn't flamboyant, he wasn't a go-getter, he didn't make a lot of noise or promote himself in any way. But his simplicity, his innate goodness, his ever smiling countenance, has left an indelible mark in our hearts. This was our Biplob bhai -- Abul Kalam Azad, editing assistant of Prothom Alo.

Earlier this year, on 13 July, we suddenly received devastating news. Biplob bhai had passed away. He was no more. The news was too shocking, too saddening, and all too final.

It seemed just a couple of days ago he had posed for a picture with co-workers on the 13th floor of the Prothom Alo office. It was a nearly empty office over the Eid holidays. The guys were mostly in punjabi and pajamas on Eid day and taking pictures on Eid was almost a tradition. The camaraderie was palpable and spirit was caught in the picture.