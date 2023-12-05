Bangladesh wins GCA LLA Champions Award at COP28

Bangladesh has secured the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) Locally Led Adaptation (LLA) championship Award in the category of Innovation in Developing Finance in the ongoing climate conference, COP28 In Dubai, .

The initiative is carried out under the Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) Project, a joint endeavor implemented by the Local Government Division, supported by the European Union, Sweden, Denmark, United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), according to a press release.

The Awards Ceremony, held at the Resilience Hub on Tuesday marked the recognition of Bangladesh's stellar contributions to local adaptation and resilience building. The GCA LLA Champions Awards, initiated in 2022, aim to spotlight creative, admirable, and scalable locally-led projects addressing the impacts of climate change, with a focus on supporting vulnerable groups and populations dealing with pressing environmental challenges.