Wear masks to avoid second surge of coronavirus: PM Hasina

The cabinet secretary said many people are seen somewhat relaxed over the use of masks. The government has already asked the Islamic Foundation to make people aware by the imams of mosques --at least after Zohr and Magrib prayers -- over the use of masks in public places and gatherings, he said.



He said the infection rate will decline automatically if everyone uses mask.



"There should be a slogan at mosques, markets and all other places that no one should come without wearing mask," Khandker Anwarul Islam added.



