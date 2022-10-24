Bangladesh won't rotate around any particular country: Momen

Around 50 people including military and civil officials, university teachers, researchers and media representatives took part in the event.
The Bangladesh foreign secretary pointed out the world bodies that came into being after the World War-II have changed due to rise of China, Japan and India as economic power in Asia. As a result, the global strategic polarisation is gradually tilting towards the Indian Ocean region.
Interest towards this region is gradually increasing, he said, and the declaration of Indo-Pacific policies by various countries including the US, China, India, Australia and Japan proves that. The policies include Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), four country security dialogue (Quad), trilateral security pact (AUKUS) and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) for the prosperity of Indian and Pacific Ocean.
The goal of the initiative of different countries centering the Indo-Pacific region is to face risks, for infrastructural and economic development and free movement.
Mentioning that Bangladesh's strategy has a similarity with Australia, Masud Bin Momen said, "We will work with Australia for building inclusive, free and connected Indo-Pacific region. It is important to maintain peace and free from armed conflicts for a long time in a bid to establish a prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific region."
"In this context it is very urgent for the long term political and sustainable solution to Rohingya crisis. The impact of this crisis may spread beyond this region. So we seek support from countries of Indo-Pacific region for quick solution to this crisis."
Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer said, "Like Bangladesh, our country is dependent on international trade. We support the multiparty system. We are a member of the greater Indo-Pacific region family. Australia is interested to work with counties like Bangladesh. For this we are working with other countries including ASEAN."