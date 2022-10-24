Bangladesh won't rotate around any particular country: Momen

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen has said the Bangladesh's strategy centering India and Pacific Ocean region is not entirely security-centric.

Rather, the country's focus is on inclusive development, he added.

Momen also states that Bangladesh's strategy is neither to choose any of two big powerful countries nor Bangladesh will rotate around any particular country.

Speaking as a chief guest at an inaugural ceremony of a workshop at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Sunday, foreign secretary Masud Bim Momen made these remarks.

The foreign ministry and the Australian high commission in Dhaka jointly organised the two-day workshop titled 'understanding the Indian Ocean'.