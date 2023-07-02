Hearing on indictment in two cases against Khaleda Zia deferred

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 12 July and 20 July for holding hearing on charge framing in two cases lodged against opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
The cases were filed on charges of observing fake birthday on National Mourning Day and for stigmatising the War of Liberation.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor fixed the new dates allowing a time plea of the defence, reports news agency BSS.
Khaleda Zia’s counsel advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder filed the time plea, saying his client could not appear before the court due to her illness.
Journalist Gazi Jahirul Islam on 30 August, 2016 lodged the case against Khaleda Zia on charges of observing fake birthday.
According to the complainant, Khaleda Zia from 1996 was celebrating her fake birthday on 15 August, the day when Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed along with most of his family members. She is doing this on purpose only to dishonour Bangabandhu.
The complainant also submitted copies of different newspaper reports on Khaleda’s birthday, copies of her passport, marriage certificate and mark sheets, which indicates 15 August is not her birthday in anyway.
Jananetri Parishad president AB Siddiqui filed the other case on 3 November, 2016, against Khaleda Zia and her late husband Ziaur Rahman for “stigmatising the War of Liberation by rehabilitating anti-Liberation War elements”.
The BNP chief is on bail in both the cases as Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayesh granted her bail on 31 July, 2018.