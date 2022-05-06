WHO estimates Covid toll in Bangladesh almost 5 times higher than official figures

The estimated number of excess deaths can be influenced also by deaths averted during the pandemic due to lower risks of certain events, like motor-vehicle accidents or occupational injuries as a result of lockdowns and working from home.

Most of the deaths occurred in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas, according to the WHO report issued Thursday.

In India, there were 4.7 million Covid deaths, it says - 10 times the official figures - and almost a third of Covid deaths globally. The New York Times reported in mid-April that the release of the WHO’s report was being delayed due to objections from the Indian government. It was due to be released in early April.

The Indian government has said it has “concerns” about the methodology, but other studies have come to similar conclusions about the scale of deaths in the country, and estimates for worldwide excess mortality have been even higher than the WHO’s.