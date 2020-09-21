Why 83 Bangladeshi migrants should not be freed: HC

The Bangladeshi workers, who returned from Vietnam and Qatar, completed their 14-day quarantine in Uttara in the capital and then they were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on 1 September on charge of their involvement in criminal offences in foreign countries.

The workers were deported on 18 August last following their imprisonment in Qatar and Vietnam for their involvement in criminal activities, he said.

They were shown arrested in criminal case as they got involved in many criminal activities while staying in Vietnam and Qatar, said the OC.

“No specific charges have been found against the Bangladeshi workers and they returned home after getting mercy from the governments of those countries. So keeping them in prison is illegal and that’s why the petition has been filed,” lawyer Salahuddin said.