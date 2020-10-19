Why journalist Kajol should not be granted bail, HC asks

The High Court on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain why photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol should not be granted bail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.
The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule and asked the investigation officer of the case to appear before the court on 12 November with all documents.
Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua stood for Kajol while deputy attorney general Mohamamd Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state.
The journalist had gone missing on 10 March, a day after the case was filed by the Awami League's Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor.
Kajol and 30 others, including Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, were accused in the DSA case for publishing and sharing an article on Facebook regarding expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
Two other cases were filed against Kajol at Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh police stations under the DSA on 10, 11 March.
After his 53-day disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Benapole border on 3 May and was produced before a Jashore court the same day.
Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as Kotwali police brought another charge against him under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
On 24 August, a Dhaka court rejected his bail petition in the case.