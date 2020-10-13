Why no commission to monitor patients’ complaints: HC

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why directives would not be issued to form a Health Regulatory Commission to monitor patients’ complaints about mismanagement at hospitals and healthcare services.

The bench of justice JBM Hasan and justice Md Khairul Alam issued the rule after hearing on a supplementary petition, reports UNB.

Defendants, including the health secretary, the director-general of the Directorate General of Health Services and the director (hospitals and clinics) have been asked to respond within four weeks.