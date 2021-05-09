Will build planned cities in all districts: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government will build planned cities in all districts of the country, not only in Dhaka, reports UNB.

"We'll make planned housing in every division and district...it'll no longer be Dhaka-centric one so that people have a better life [everywhere]," Sheikh Hasina said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a function marking the handover of plot documents to 1,440 original residents and affected people of Purbachal New Town Project.

She joined the programme, held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She said the government is also taking steps so that people in rural areas can avail themselves of civic amenities that the city dwellers are enjoying.

