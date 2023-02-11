Allow more women to excel in science: PM to international community

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged the international community to work for addressing the barriers in mindset and learning environment to allow more women and girls to excel in science.

“It is unfortunate that women represent only 12 per cent of scientists and 30 per cent of researchers globally. We must work to address the barriers in mindsets and learning environments to allow more women and girls to excel in science,” she said.

The prime minister said this in a video statement screened at the 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly, held in the United Nations Headquarters, New York, USA.