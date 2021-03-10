Women can progress in all sectors: JS speaker

Dhaka Reporters Unity on Tuesday honoured six senior women journalist— Mahmuda Chowdhury, Farida Yasmin, Shahnaz Begum, Nadira Kiron, Sharmin Rinvi and Angur Nahar Monty — for their contribution to journalism.

DRU organised the programme titled ‘Women’s progress, barriers and challenges in five decades,’ marking International Women’s Day, said a press release.

Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury virtually joined the programme as the chief guest.

She said women can achieve remarkable progress in every sector if they build themselves as skilled workforce through acquiring knowledge on different disciplines of development.