Women entrepreneurs’ earnings drop by 67pc

Nine out of ten women entrepreneurs involved in cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise, are facing economic challenges in face of the COVID-19 pandemic. And 8 out of 10 women in the informal sector are facing these challenges. Between February and June, earnings on 67 per cent of the entrepreneurs and 66 per cent of the workers have decreased. And 57 per cent of the entrepreneurs and workers have no idea how to avail the government-declared stimulus package through bank loan.

These findings were revealed in a study conducted by BRAC on the ‘Situation of women, CMSME entrepreneurs and informal sector workers: A rapid assessment and quest for recovery from losses induced by COVID-19 pandemic’. The findings were discussed at a virtual discussion on ‘Women Affected in Workplaces and Businesses’ organised on Thursday afternoon by BRAC.

