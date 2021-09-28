Women labour force participation lagging in Bangladesh: SANEM webinar

Bangladesh lags behind in most indicators of women labour force participation rate and employment, a webinar was told on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The female labour force participation rate has not improved much from 2010. As of 2017, it stood at 36.4 per cent, while the corresponding figure for males was 38.6 per cent.

Especially, the percentage of the female population is glaringly higher in NEET, at 47 per cent, compared to merely 10 per cent of the male population in NEET.

The unemployment rate among women is twice that of men, at 6.8 per cent.

SANEM and Bangladesh Mahila Parishad jointly hosted the webinar on "An Analysis of Gender Sensitive Budgeting: Bangladesh Perspective".

The webinar was chaired by Fauzia Moslem, president, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, and moderated by Eshrat Sharmin, senior research associate, SANEM. Selim Raihan, professor, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka, and executive director of SANEM, delivered the welcome remarks.