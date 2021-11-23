Women, urbanites, people on the move uniquely affected: Study

Women, people in urban areas and those on the move have been disproportionately and uniquely affected by the devastating socioeconomic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

This crisis has caused increased unemployment and poverty, food insecurity, a higher vulnerability to violence, and a loss of education and reduced opportunities for children. It has also exacerbated mental health issues.

The findings were revealed in a new research published by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Monday.