Women’s labour in family farming and sustainable agriculture

Ahmed Borhan: The main objective of the ActionAid Bangladesh study and policy outline which has been reviewed, is to look into the consistencies and possible discrepancies between family farming and mainstream agriculture. The Sustainable Development Goals talk about family farming. Family farming is stable, climate change tolerant, a protection for the food chain and a model in food security.

The 72nd session of the UN general assembly recognised family farming as a part of agriculture. The objective was to highlight the importance of family farming in food security in the future for the elimination of poverty and hunger. Family farming is a major food investment. It talks about a tightly knit structure. It involves youth. It brings about gender balance and women leadership. It strengthens agricultural organisation. It is about socioeconomic inclusion and public welfare.

We have reviewed our policy frameworks. These include sustainable development plans and environment-friendly agriculture. We have given importance to the Food and Agricultural Organisation’s scaling up agro ecology. Our review includes a national agricultural policy, agricultural marking revenue, seed revenue, the seventh five-year plan, perspective planning, national women’s development policy and the one household one farm programme.

If we look at the participation of men and women in agriculture, we see women involved in both fish farming and catching fish. Women are involved almost the same as men in livestock rearing. Farmers still mostly use leased land. Women’s authority in decision making has still not been well established.

The economic aspect of agriculture is very important. Our research shows that over half the families are dependent on agriculture, but they feel that agriculture is not profitable for them.

Women have participation in almost all areas of agriculture. But they have very little participation in buying and selling produce in the markets. We wanted to know about the environmental aspect of agriculture. Almost all of them said that the soil quality was being destroyed by excessive fertiliser and pesticide. Integrated initiative is required to further develop family and small farming. This requires a campaign. A family farming platform has to be established.

The agricultural organisations down to the grassroots must be organised. Many talk about ‘one household one farm’ in family farming. This must become a model. There must be integrated planning to create women entrepreneurs.