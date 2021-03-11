Women’s march for democracy Friday

A women’s march for democracy will be held in Dhaka on Friday.

International Women’s Day committee, consisting of 50 organisations, alliances, networks, forums, has organised the march and a cultural programme will be held, said a press release.

It said women from all walks of life will gather at Shahid Nur Hossain Square in the capital's Zero point and start marching at 9:30 am towards Suhrawardy Uddyan.

The march will parade Abdul Gani Road and enter Suhrawardy Uddyan through the gate adjacent to Engineer’s Institution.