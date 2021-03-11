Women’s march for democracy Friday

A women’s march for democracy will be held in Dhaka on Friday.
International Women’s Day committee, consisting of 50 organisations, alliances, networks, forums, has organised the march and a cultural programme will be held, said a press release.
It said women from all walks of life will gather at Shahid Nur Hossain Square in the capital's Zero point and start marching at 9:30 am towards Suhrawardy Uddyan.
The march will parade Abdul Gani Road and enter Suhrawardy Uddyan through the gate adjacent to Engineer’s Institution.
It will be followed by a cultural programme at Suhrawardy Uddyan where songs of resistance, dance and art and story sharing will be performed.
Events will also held in 100 locations across the country under the same theme with the same demands alongside the Dhaka event.
The organisers includes Naripokkho, Acid Survivors Foundation, Feminists Across Generations, Women with Disabilities Development Foundation, Bangladesh Legal Aid And Services Trust, Manusher Jonno Foundation, Shokti Network, Kotha, Bangladesh Centre for Workers Solidarity and Gonoshasthaya Kendra.