Work to implement Perspective Plan-2041: PM Hasina to armed forces

The prime minister said this while addressing the graduation ceremony of National Defence Course (NDC) and Armed Forces War Course (AFWC)-2021 at Sheikh Hasina Complex at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Mirpur Cantonment in the capital. She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
Sheikh Hasina further said, "In 2071, the country will be celebrating the centenary of our independence (and we have to) move forward keeping that in mind.”
“Bangladesh will never go back (rather) it will move forward to be a hunger-and-poverty-free developed and prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said.
Addressing the members of the armed forces, the prime minister said, armed forces are always ready for the supreme sacrifice in any crisis as well as protecting the country's sovereignty.
Sheikh Hasina said they participated in different activities as frontline fighters in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and earned acclamation for their works.
Armed forces personnel have been working sincerely in the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the country along with facing natural disasters aptly, she added.
A total of 88 trainees, including 27 foreign military members, participated in the NDC-2021, while a total of 55 trainees in the AFWC-2021.
So far, as many as 383 members of the Armed Forces from 24 friendly countries have received higher education and training at the NDC.