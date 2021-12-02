Work to implement Perspective Plan-2041: PM Hasina to armed forces

The prime minister said this while addressing the graduation ceremony of National Defence Course (NDC) and Armed Forces War Course (AFWC)-2021 at Sheikh Hasina Complex at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Mirpur Cantonment in the capital. She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina further said, "In 2071, the country will be celebrating the centenary of our independence (and we have to) move forward keeping that in mind.”