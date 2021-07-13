Workers to get overtime dues, Eid bonus by 16 July

As per the prior announcement, senior manager (admin) of Hashem Foods FMA Murad told Prothom Alo that, more than two thousand of workers of this factory are getting their salaries of June today.
Payment for overtime will be disbursed on 15 July and the Eid bonus on the next day.
FMA Murad said if the injured workers cannot come, their relatives are allowed to collect the salary by showing their (workers) identification cards.
Apart from this, workers can collect their arrear by telling the ID number if their ID card is burned in fire or lost somewhere else.
A devastating fire broke out at Rupganj Shezan Juice Factory on Thursday that killed at least 52 people and 50 others wounded.