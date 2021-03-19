World Bank approves $500m financing for Bangladesh Covid-19 vaccination

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on Thursday approved $500 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA) to help Bangladesh vaccinate 54 million people against Covid-19, reports BSS.

The additional financing to the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness Project will help Bangladesh procure safe and effective vaccines, expand vaccine storage facilities, and distribute vaccines to about 31 per cent of its population, in support of the government’s prioritized plan of covering 40 per cent of the population in the first phase of vaccination, said a World Bank press release on Friday.

“Bangladesh has taken quick action to combat Covid-19 by rolling out a national vaccination program. To achieve the objectives of the program, fast and equitable access to vaccines will be important,” said Mercy Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“This financing will help Bangladesh strengthen its national systems to ensure the prompt delivery of vaccines to one-third of its population,” she added.