World Bank must be ‘apologetic’: Foreign Minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the World Bank (WB) must be “apologetic” and feel “sorry” considering that they did Bangladesh a “big injustice” by cancelling the funding for the Padma Bridge which is set to be inaugurated on 25 June, reports news agency UNB.

“There is no guarantee that big institutions always do good things,” he said while talking to television journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.