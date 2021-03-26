World leaders greet Bangladeshis on 50 years of independence

World leaders on congratulated the people of Bangladesh and the government on the occasion of 50 years of its independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

“I convey my heartfelt congratulations on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” South Korean prime minister Chung Sye-kyun said a video message played on the ninth day of a 10-day special programme marking the twin celebrations.

He said Korea and Bangladesh have continued to nurture the ties of friendship over nearly half a century since establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1973.

Sye-kyun said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman devoted his life to the struggle for the independence of Bengalee nation and secure the Bangla language as the national language.