New US visa policy due to BNP’s destructive politics: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the US has announced the visa policy due to BNP’s negative and destructive politics and their evil efforts of resisting and boycotting elections.

“BNP is agonised because of the visa policy as the US directly rejected the party’s demand of caretaker government. Even the party didn’t get support of other countries. So, they do not have the scope to boycott or resist the polls like in the past, he said.

For this, the minister said, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has lost his sense and passing different statements at different time.