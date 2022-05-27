Writ petition seeks directions to set up RTI desk in Supreme Court

The petition may be presented for hearing in a bench of Justice Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Khizir Hayat next week.
The Registrar General of the Supreme Court, the Registrar of the Appellate Division and the Registrar of the High Court were made respondents in the writ.
According to the Information Act of 2009, there is a provision to install information cells and appoint officers in all government and autonomous organisations including constitutional institutions.
Though the Supreme Court is a constitutional body there is no specific information desk or officer, said the petition.
As a result, information seekers are being deprived of their right due to the lack of data cells.
Earlier, the petitioner appealed to the registrar seeking information regarding death sentence. About six months later, no information was provided.
He later issued a legal notice to the Registrar General to implement the provisions of the Right to Information Act.