Writ petition seeks directions to set up RTI desk in Supreme Court

The petition may be presented for hearing in a bench of Justice Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Khizir Hayat next week.

The Registrar General of the Supreme Court, the Registrar of the Appellate Division and the Registrar of the High Court were made respondents in the writ.

According to the Information Act of 2009, there is a provision to install information cells and appoint officers in all government and autonomous organisations including constitutional institutions.