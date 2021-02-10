Writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera broadcast: HC appoints six Amicus curiae

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday appointed six Amicus curiae (friends of court) for their opinion over the acceptability of a writ petition seeking a ban on the broadcast of Al Jazeera in Bangladesh.

The bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order.

The six senior lawyers are - AJ Mohammad Ali, Kamal Ul Alam, Abdul Matin Khashru, Fida M Kamal, Probir Niyogi and Shahdeen Malik. The court will hear their opinion on 15 February.

They will provide their opinion on the acceptability of the writ petition, eligibility of the petitioner to file any writ regarding this and the eligibility of the HC to issue any order over the ban on the broadcast of Al Jazeera.