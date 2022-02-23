Writ seeks HC direction for inquiry over ACC official’s termination

The ten lawyers are -- Mohammad Shishir Manir, Rezwana Ferdous, Jamilur Rahman Khan, Uttam Kumar Banik, Mostafizur Rahman, Md Tarekul Islam, Mir Osman Bin Nasim, Syed Mohammad Raihan, Md Saiful Islam and Mohammad Nawab Ali.
The ACC Chairman, secretary, commissioner (inquiry), commissioner (investigation), director (administration and human resource) and sacked official Sharif Uddin were made respondents in the writ.
“We have not filed the writ on behalf of anyone. We just want an independent inquiry over the allegations, counter allegations from both the sides that came after the termination of Sharif Uddin. We want the real truth to come out,” advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir told newspersons.