Writ seeks judicial inquiry into Banskhali shooting

A writ was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking judicial inquiry into the death of five workers of a coal-based power plant of S Alam Group in police firing in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram, reports UNB.
Lawyer Syeda Nasreen filed the writ petition on behalf of the human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra.
The writ also sought compensation of Tk 30 million to the families of the deceased and of Tk 20 million to the families of the wounded.
While talking to the media, Nasreen said that the High Court bench headed by justice M Enayetur Rahim could hear the writ petition next week.
Earlier on 18 April, a legal notice was sent by the human right organisation to take necessary actions against those involved in the incident.
Home, law , industries and commerce secretaies, inspector general of police, among others, were made respondents to the notice.
Nasreen said that the writ was filed as there was no reply of the legal notice.
On 17 April, five workers of a coal-based power plant of S Alam Group were shot to death and 25 others injured in a clash between police and workers over payment of their dues in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram district.
The victims were identified as Ahmed Reza, Rony Hossain, Shuvho, Mohammad Rahat and Mohammad Raihan.
Another worker, who sustained bullet injuries during the clash died at Chittagong Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, raising the death toll to six.
Two cases have been filed against over 2,500 people in connection with the incident.