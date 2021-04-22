Writ seeks judicial inquiry into Banskhali shooting

A writ was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking judicial inquiry into the death of five workers of a coal-based power plant of S Alam Group in police firing in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram, reports UNB.

Lawyer Syeda Nasreen filed the writ petition on behalf of the human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra.

The writ also sought compensation of Tk 30 million to the families of the deceased and of Tk 20 million to the families of the wounded.

While talking to the media, Nasreen said that the High Court bench headed by justice M Enayetur Rahim could hear the writ petition next week.



