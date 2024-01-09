Masters’ advice won’t work for political survival: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said no one could survive in Bangladesh politics if they follow the suggestion of their foreign masters, in an apparent reference to BNP.

“BNP was out to foil the national election (held on 7 January). They have some (foreign) masters. They don’t know the Bangladesh people. It will not be possible to survive in Bangladesh following masters’ advice,” she said.

The prime minister said this as the Awami League (AL) leaders and activists gathered at Ganabhaban to wish Sheikh Hasina on her party’s landslide victory in the national polls, paving her way to become prime minister for the fourth consecutive term.

Younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Rehana presented a flower bouquet to her elder sister Sheikh Hasina at the event.