Teesta treaty will be signed soon, PM hopes

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday called bilateral relations between Bangladesh-India role model for neighborhood diplomacy, hoping all the outstanding issues, including Teesta Water Sharing Treaty will be resolved soon likewise many issues solved in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

"I reiterated that India is the most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh. Bangladesh-India bilateral relations are known to be Role Model for Neighborhood Diplomacy," she said.

The prime minister said this in a statement issued after bilateral talks between the Bangladesh premier and her Indian counterpart as well as exchange of seven MoUs signed between concerned authorities of the two countries at the Hyederabad House.